Mysterious Deaths of Vultures and Kite Near Guwahati Spark Concern
In a puzzling incident, the outskirts of Guwahati near Rani-Guimari Pathar witnessed the discovery of eight dead vultures and one kite on Thursday. Among the deceased birds were two white-backed vultures, six Himalayan griffon vultures, and one black kite, all found by the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre at Rani.
Forest personnel promptly responded to the discovery, dispatching a team to investigate the scene. Initial assessments suggest that the cause of death may be linked to the consumption of meat from poisoned carcasses.
The incident has raised alarm among nature enthusiasts, particularly in South Kamrup, where over 200 similar deaths of vultures have been recorded in various locations. This concerning trend has prompted calls for urgent action to safeguard these vital members of the ecosystem.
The forest officials are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding these deaths, with efforts underway to prevent further harm to vulture populations and other wildlife in the region.