Guwahati Lad Rams Bike Into Level Crossing Gate At Mirza, Dies On Spot

A tragic road accident ended the life of a promising young lad on the outskirts of Guwahati on Thursday.
Preliminary reports stated that the incident took place on the road connecting Mirza to Chandubi in the Dakhin Kamrup region.
Onlookers stated that the youth was riding a two-wheeler and was overspeeding when he lost control and rammed into a railway gate at a level crossing.
As a result of the massive collision, the youth was killed on the spot. The deceased youth was identified as Tirthankar Dev, a resident of Lalganesh locality of Guwahati.
He was reportedly traveling from Mirza towards Chandubi when the accident took place.
Local police arrived at the scene and recovered the body of the deceased youth. The family members were also informed by the officials.
It is unclear at the moment whether the youth was riding under the influence of alcohol, or the two-wheeler suffered a technical snag which might have caused the accident.
Further details are awaited.