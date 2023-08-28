Guwahati: Woman Dies in Bike Accident; Family Suspects Murder

In an incident that took place at Lal Ganesh in Guwahati during the wee hours of Monday, a young woman allegedly lost her life while going to Bol Bol with her boyfriend.
According to sources, the deceased identified as Gulapi Begum went to Bol Bom with her boyfriend Sudipta Bala, during which she met with an accident resulting in her ultimate demise.
The traffic police informed Gulapi’s family about the accident and they rushed to the hospital to see her body. However, the family alleged that Gulapi’s death was not an accident, but a murder by Sudipta. They claimed that there were several injuries on her body that indicated foul play. They also said that Sudipta had a history of killing his ex-girlfriend and was facing charges for the same.
The family further said that she had lied to them about going to her friend’s house that night. They demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and justice for their daughter.
The Basishta police have arrested Sudipta and have launched a probe into the case. Sudipta’s father, however, denied all the allegations against his son and said that he was innocent.
The police are waiting for the post-mortem report of Gulapi’s body to ascertain the cause of death and to verify the claims of both the parties. Further details are awaited.