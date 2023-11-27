Guwahati: Land Mafia Kingpin Injured In Police Encounter

An alleged land mafia was injured in a police encounter that took place at a locality in Guwahati city on Monday night.
The accused individual, identified as Ramen Madahi, sustained bullet injury on his right leg during a late night police operation.
According to the police, Madahi is a known land grabber and is one of the kingpins of the racket. He is a resident of Lalung Gaon in Lakhra.
The confrontation occurred when a joint team from Crime Branch and Basistha PS was carrying out searches based on information provided by the arrested individuals in order to locate additional suspects.
Madahi, upon learning about the police operation, attempted to escape but got shot in the leg, rendering him immobile.
Following the incident, the injured land mafia was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and is receiving treatment under police guard.