Assam: Minor Girl, Woman Trampled to Death by Wild Jumbos

In two separate incidents, a minor girl and a woman tragically lost their lives after being attacked by wild elephants in Assam on Monday.
The first incident has been reported from Doom Dooma Tinsukia district. A 12-year-old girl identified as Lakhi Priya Patar lost her life after an elephant attack. Reportedly, Patar a resident of No. 4 Line of Bordubi area was heading back home after attending a religious ceremony near her house.
A heated situation erupted at the area after the girl's death as the locals alleged the negligence of the forest officials that led to the tragic incident.
She was trampled to death by a herd of wild jumbos that unfortunately appeared before her, sources said.
In another incident, a woman was killed by wild jumbos in Goalpara’s Tengabari area, reports said. The deceased has been identified as Saharbhanu Nessa.