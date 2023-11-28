Guwahati Land Scam: Crime Branch Apprehends 11 Persons So Far

The Crime Branch has nabbed 11 persons so far in connection to illegal acquisition of land in Guwahati, reports said on Tuesday.
As per sources, the 11 individuals include seven government employees, three land brokers and injured land mafia kingpin Ramen Madahi.
Earlier today, reports said that five more persons were arrested in connection to processing of forged documents at the Dispur Revenue Circle.
The five individuals are DTP operator of the Revenue Circle Office Dipankar Kalita, Sub-registrar Niranjan Deka, land broker Himangshu Das, home guard of the DC office Pankaj Das, and a person from the record room of the Sub Registrar’s office Debashish Baruah, reports said.
Meanwhile, after the officials of the Crime Branch conducted raids at the residences of various apprehended individuals, cash worth lakhs of rupees was seized along with several documents and information.
Interestingly, last night, Ramen Madahi injured in a police encounter while making an attempt to escape to West Bengal. Ramen Madahi, sustained a bullet injury on his right leg.
Based on the confession made by the arrested advocate Mainul Hoque, the city police launched an operation to nab Madahi last night.
Notably, as per the police records, the infamous Mainul Hoque was earlier arrested in the land acquisition case for allegedly preparing fake documents.