Guwahati Land Scam: Crime Branch Apprehends 11 Persons So Far

Interestingly, last night, Ramen Madahi injured in a police encounter while making an attempt to escape to West Bengal. Ramen Madahi, sustained a bullet injury on his right leg.

Based on the confession made by the arrested advocate Mainul Hoque, the city police launched an operation to nab Madahi last night.

Notably, as per the police records, the infamous Mainul Hoque was earlier arrested in the land acquisition case for allegedly preparing fake documents.