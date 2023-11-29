Guwahati Land Scam: Prime Accused Nitul Das Sent To 10-Day Police Custody

Notably, five employees working at the office of the Dispur Revenue Circle were arrested on Tuesday in connection to processing of forged land documents. The five arrested individuals are DTP operator of the Revenue Circle Office Dipankar Kalita, Sub-registrar Niranjan Deka, land broker Himangshu Das, home guard of the DC office Pankaj Das, and a person from the record room of the Sub Registrar’s office Debashish Baruah.