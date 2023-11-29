Guwahati Land Scam: Prime Accused Nitul Das Sent To 10-Day Police Custody

Nitul Das, the assistant sub-registrar working at the office of the deputy commissioner who was arrested in connection to inaccuracies in land registration in Guwahati has been sent to 10-day police custody, reports said on Wednesday.
Further, reports said that five government employess who were arrested by the Crime Branch in connection with the processing of forged documents in the land scam at the Dispur Revenue Circle in Guwahati have been remanded to seven-day police custody.
Notably, five employees working at the office of the Dispur Revenue Circle were arrested on Tuesday in connection to processing of forged land documents. The five arrested individuals are DTP operator of the Revenue Circle Office Dipankar Kalita, Sub-registrar Niranjan Deka, land broker Himangshu Das, home guard of the DC office Pankaj Das, and a person from the record room of the Sub Registrar’s office Debashish Baruah.
All the arrested persons had appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s office in Guwahati earlier today.
On November 23, Nitul Das was arrested following the Crime Branch’s raid at his residence. The reports claimed that several incriminating documents were recovered during the raid at his home along with approximately Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and several land related documents.
Moreover, multiple fake seals, a TI book and a volume registration book. The raid was carried out based on a complaint filed with the cyber cell after which his frauds came to the fore.
He was allegedly a part of a massive racket that carried out these fraudulent activities. He had conned several people and raked in the money through online means.
Meanwhile, after the officials of the Crime Branch conducted raids at the residences of various apprehended individuals, cash worth lakhs of rupees was seized along with several documents and information.