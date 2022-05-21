Guwahati Landlord Murder Case: “Not My Son, I Killed My Tenant”, Says Accused

In a latest development, Dharanidhar Deka, who allegedly killed his landlord in Guwahati on Friday, denied the allegations of his landlord’s family of Deka’s son murdering Hemdhar Baruah, the tenant.
“It is not my son but I who killed my landlord. My landlord, Hemdhar Baruah misbehaved with my wife and therefore I am compelled to kill him,” Dharanidhar Deka admitted.
On being asked whether he took any debt from Baruah, Deka said that the allegations are not true and that they have not taken any debt from Baruah.
Moreover, Deka also denied the allegations made by Baruah’s family of his son taking drugs. He said that his son is not a drug addict and that if his son would have taken drugs he would have killed him.
It may be mentioned that a landlord was allegedly hacked to death by a tenant in Guwahati’s Japorigog area on Friday afternoon.
The tenant, identified as Dharani Deka, attacked his landlord with a machete for allegedly misbehaving with his wife, a source said.
After committing the crime, Deka reportedly surrendered himself at Dispur police station.
“He seemed depressed for quite some time but otherwise he is a very nice person,” the source added.
The landlord was admitted to a private hospital however he succumbed to his injuries.
Deka, who is in his 40, works at a private news channel as a DTP operator.