Guwahati Landlord Murder Case: “Not My Son, I Killed My Tenant”, Says Accused

In a latest development, Dharanidhar Deka, who allegedly killed his landlord in Guwahati on Friday, denied the allegations of his landlord’s family of Deka’s son murdering Hemdhar Baruah, the tenant.

“It is not my son but I who killed my landlord. My landlord, Hemdhar Baruah misbehaved with my wife and therefore I am compelled to kill him,” Dharanidhar Deka admitted.

On being asked whether he took any debt from Baruah, Deka said that the allegations are not true and that they have not taken any debt from Baruah.

Moreover, Deka also denied the allegations made by Baruah’s family of his son taking drugs. He said that his son is not a drug addict and that if his son would have taken drugs he would have killed him.