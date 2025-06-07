BREAKING: Body Of Man Trapped In Rupnagar Landslide Recovered After 17 Hrs

The body of 60-year-old Maneswar Rajbongshi, who was trapped beneath the debris after a massive landslide in Guwahati's Rupnagar area, was recovered on Saturday.

Advertisment

Rajbongshi’s body was recovered after 17 hours of relentless search and rescue operations by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel. The man was reportedly pulled out by a JCB from beneath a guard wall.

As per sources, Rajbongshi had stepped out to inspect an unusual sound behind his house on Friday night when the landslide struck, burying him under the mud and rocks. A boulder nearly 30 feet high rolled down from the hillside, crashing into two houses with immense force.

Earlier speaking on the incident, NDRF officer Pankaj K said, “The teams are deployed and working professionally. Dog squads have also been deployed. We know the exact location of the person who is stuck in the debris. There are big boulders, and once they are removed, we will be able to retrieve the victim. After the progress so far, 4-5 feet of debris is yet to be removed to be able to reach the victim. We are trying to finish the operation in 1.5 hours or so.”

ALSO READ: Massive Landslide Hits Guwahati as 60-Year-Old Man Feared Trapped