Guwahati Landslide: Minister Visits Site, ₹4 Lakh Aid for Victim’s Family

In the wake of the devastating landslide in Rupnagar, Guwahati, State Public Health Engineering Department & Department of Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Sunday visited the affected site to take stock of the situation.

The incident claimed the life of Maneswar Rajbongshi, for whose family the Assam Government has announced ₹4 lakh as financial assistance.

Accompanying the minister were Guwahati East MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Mayor Mrigen Sarania, and Kamrup Metro District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan. The leaders jointly inspected the landslide site, interacted with affected families, and reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

Later, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah visited a relief camp set up for displaced families. He personally assessed the food and shelter arrangements and assured that the camp will remain functional until normalcy returns.

The minister also issued a directive to the district administration to begin a geological survey in all landslide-prone areas of Guwahati starting Sunday. The survey will be conducted with the help of the geological investigation department to prevent future disasters.

Baruah expressed serious concern over the increasing number of unauthorized constructions in hilly areas. “Over 40–50% of Guwahati’s population lives on government land without permission. Many have built high-rise structures on fragile hill slopes, which poses serious risks,” he said.

He acknowledged that evicting such a large population is a challenging task. The government will deliberate on alternative solutions to address both safety concerns and the housing crisis.

Meanwhile, the last rites of Maneswar Rajbongshi will be held today in Rangiya, his native place.

