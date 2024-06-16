Guwahati News

Guwahati: Large Cracks on Flyover in Garchuk Raises Safety Concerns

The incident has sparked tensions among commuters as a significant portion of the flyover has been damaged just six months after its inauguration.
A large crack that appeared on the flyover on National Highway 27 in Guwahati's Garchuk has raised serious concerns on the safety of commuters through the route.

The flyover was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 300 crore by Dhariwal Buildtech Limited.

Apart from this, reports have also claimed that around 11 road mishaps have already occurred in the area. This incident marks a critical point in the safety of infrastructure projects in the region.

Constructed to improve connectivity and facilitate smoother travel, the flyover was a key component of the state government's infrastructure development plan.

