Traffic Restrictions and Diversions in Guwahati Due to New Flyover Construction

PWD officials believe that once the bridge is operational, it will take only 10 minutes to travel between Guwahati and Gauripur. It currently takes more than an hour to cover this distance. The bridge would also help to alleviate traffic congestion in locations like Jalukbari, Maligaon, and Adabari. According to sources, the bridge will help not only Guwahati but also the whole of north Assam.