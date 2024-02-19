Traffic Restrictions and Diversions in Guwahati Due to New Flyover Construction

The Guwahati Traffic Police on Monday informed that the some portion of MG road at Bhoothnath & Machkhowa will be blocked by the Public Works Department (PWD) roads due to ongoing construction of new fly over, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by this month end.
For the purpose of ease of construction work, there will be traffic restrictions and Diversions in some of the portions of main road which may lead to traffic congestion, the traffic police said.
According to a statement, the traffic restrictions and diversions will be effective from tonight. The traffic police also shared the proposed diversion plans during construction of the flyover – east rotary and west rotary.
Thus, the commuters are advised to take alternate route as far as possible.
It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Assam's first six-lane high-tech extradosed bridge over the river Brahmaputra, connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati in the month of February 2019.
According to sources, a six-lane road is being built from the bridge's termination point in North Guwahati to the National Highway in Gauripur, Kamrup district.
PWD officials believe that once the bridge is operational, it will take only 10 minutes to travel between Guwahati and Gauripur. It currently takes more than an hour to cover this distance. The bridge would also help to alleviate traffic congestion in locations like Jalukbari, Maligaon, and Adabari. According to sources, the bridge will help not only Guwahati but also the whole of north Assam.