Guwahati: Late-Night Tree Felling Near Dighalipukhuri Sparks Backlash

Several trees were once again felled along the stretch from Rabindra Bhawan in Ambari to the banks of Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati in a late-night operation on Monday.



According to sources, government and administrative personnel allegedly carried out the tree cutting under the cover of darkness, temporarily blocking the road to facilitate the activity.

The covert nature of the operation has raised concerns about environmental accountability, triggering sharp criticism from locals and student organisations. Activists from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and residents condemned the act. They questioned the rationale behind felling large, decades-old trees in a city already facing environmental challenges.

The situation escalated when members of the press arrived at the scene, prompting the workers involved in the tree felling to abandon their equipment and flee the area, leaving the operation incomplete.

