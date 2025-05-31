Tree Falls on Road in Kahilipara, Triggers Major Traffic Jam in Flood-Hit Guwahati

Amid ongoing urban flooding in Guwahati, a large tree collapsed near the Jyoti Chitraban campus in Kahilipara on Saturday, blocking the key connecting road between Ganesh Mandir and Lal Ganesh.

Advertisment

The tree, which was located within the Jyoti Chitraban premises, broke through a boundary wall before falling across the road. A two-wheeler parked nearby was partially damaged in the incident. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

The incident led to severe traffic congestion in the area, already affected by waterlogging due to continuous rainfall. Personnel from Dispur Police and Bhagadattapur Police Stations arrived at the site promptly to manage the situation and restore traffic flow. As a safety measure, power supply in the vicinity was temporarily cut off to prevent any electrical hazards.

This event reflects the increasing vulnerability of city infrastructure during periods of heavy rainfall. Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution while travelling in flood-affected zones of Guwahati.

Also Read: Guwahati Flood LIVE UPDATES: Several Areas Still Inundated; Relief Measures Underway