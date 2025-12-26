Guwahati Lawyers’ Association Demands Consultation on Building Relocation

The Lawyers’ Association Guwahati (LAG) on Friday held a press conference, addressing concerns over the proposed relocation of its permanent building and demanding swift judicial proceedings in the Zubeen Garg murder case. The press meet was addressed by LAG President Pradeep Konwar and Secretary Apurba Kumar Sharma.

The association stated that no official notice regarding the relocation of their heritage building has been received. They described the sudden move to remove the building for beautification purposes as “highly surprising.” While expressing no objection if the demolition serves public welfare, the LAG insisted that any such plan must involve proper consultation with the association.

Currently, the association is being temporarily shifted to the BSNL building, which it refuses to accept as a permanent space. They stressed that any permanent relocation must be mutually agreed upon, warning that any secret attempt by the government to demolish the building would not be tolerated.

The GLA also announced that it will not participate in the Guwahati High Court foundation-laying ceremony at Rangmahal on January 11 unless its concerns and participation are addressed. They demanded the government publish a white paper and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to clarify whether the new facilities would accommodate only the High Court or also district courts.

On the ongoing Zubeen Garg murder case, the association demanded daily hearings and called for the creation of a fast-track system to expedite justice. They also requested the formation of an 8–10 member monitoring committee, submitting a memorandum to the Chief Minister to ensure the case proceeds without delays. A dedicated team of lawyers will oversee the case to prevent any procedural lapse.

The LAG also expressed serious concern over the recent Karbi Anglong incidents, particularly against Assamese indigenous communities. They condemned the growing trend of outsiders insulting locals with slogans like “Go Back” and urged the government to take preventive measures to protect Assamese identity and prevent such incidents in the future.

Referring to recent communal violence in Bangladesh, where a Hindu was killed solely for his religion, the association described the incident as a “forewarning” for Assam. They called on the government to take strict and timely action to ensure communal harmony and safeguard the rights of local communities.

The LAG’s statements reflect growing concern among legal professionals over heritage preservation, justice delivery, and the protection of indigenous communities in Assam.