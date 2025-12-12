GHCBA Votes Overwhelmingly Against Gauhati High Court Relocation

In a significant development over the proposed relocation of the Gauhati High Court (Principal Seat), the Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) has concluded a secret ballot to determine the stance of its members on the controversial plan to shift the court to Rangmahal, North Guwahati.

The ballot, conducted from December 8 to December 12, saw a total of 1,358 votes cast.

Of these, 1,164 votes were against the relocation, 154 votes were in favour, 27 votes were marked as NOTA, and 13 votes were cancelled, indicating overwhelming opposition from the legal fraternity.

The state government’s decision to move the High Court has triggered strong resistance from a section of lawyers, who argue that the relocation will create immense difficulties.

Many have invested years in establishing chambers in Guwahati, and commuting to North Guwahati would be inconvenient and time-consuming.

With over 5,550 advocates registered with the GHCBA eligible to vote, the secret ballot was a democratic exercise to gauge the collective opinion of the legal community.

The Bar Association, expressing serious reservations over the move, has been actively campaigning against it and will now submit the results to the state government for consideration.