Guwahati: Lifeless Body Discovered in Mathgharia; Family Alleges Foulplay

In a tragic incident unfolding at Guwahati’s Mathgharia, the lifeless body of a man was discovered at Boro Chowk early Friday morning. Local residents alerted the local police upon spotting the young man lying unresponsive by the roadside.
The deceased was identified as Rinku Mali resident of Jonaki Nagar.
Noonmati police promptly responded to the scene, recovering the body and initiating investigations. The deceased was later transported to GMCH for further examination and post-mortem procedures.
Eyewitnesses present at the scene speculated that the man may have succumbed to an overdose of drugs, given his history of substance abuse. However, conflicting reports emerged as the deceased's family alleged foul play, suggesting the possible involvement of his acquaintances in his untimely demise.