Man From Assam Found Dead in Hyderabad, Family Alleges Foulplay

In yet another tragic incident, the lifeless body of a young man from Assam was discovered under suspicious circumstances on Friday night in Hyderabad.
The deceased was identified as Simanta Dutta (23) hailing from Pani Gaon in Lakhimpur was employed at a private firm in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad.
The shocking discovery has left his family devastated, especially upon receiving photographs from the scene revealing injury marks on the deceased’s body. Refusing to accept his death as a mere accident, they assert that foul play may be involved, alleging a planned murder.
The local police have launched an earnest inquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding the enigmatic demise.