Guwahati Likely to See Cloudy Skies with Thunder, Lightning in Next 24 Hours

In the midst of scorching heat conditions across the Northeastern states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted moderate rainfall activity in many places across Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, as well as a few places across Assam and Meghalaya, and light rain is very likely to occur in isolated places across Arunachal Pradesh in the next 24 hours.
However, the primary agency in charge of meteorological monitoring, weather forecasting, and seismology stated that maximum temperatures are quite likely to reach (3-4)°C above normal in various parts of Assam and Meghalaya.
Thunderstorm and lightning warnings were also issued across parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected to lash isolated areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, according to a report by IMD.
In Guwahati and adjacent areas, a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder/lightning is expected by the next 24 hours.
Maximum and Minimum temperatures in Guwahati is most likely to be 35°C & 26°C respectively.