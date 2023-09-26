Monsoon Set To Withdraw Further Amid Favourable Conditions: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of northwest and adjoining western India in the next two to three days.
Southwest monsoon hit India on June 8, a week after the usual date of June 1. Southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days.
Monsoon is crucial in India, especially for kharif crops dependent on rains. India has three cropping seasons - summer, Kharif and Rabi.
The total rainfall in India has been six per cent lower at 806.3 mm against the normal of 853.4 since June 1, according to IMD data.
It may be noted that India is divided in to four meteorological sub-divisions. Of them, East and Northeast India saw 18 per cent lower raingall, while the South Penninsula witnessed a dip of nine per cent. Meanwhile, Northwest India saw a two per cent rise and Central India witnessed largely steady rainfall.
Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar recorded excess rainfall this monsoon, registering 43 per cent, 20 per cent, and 48 per cent higher year-on-year.
Manipur, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Kerala recorded deficit rainfall
Meanwhile, IMD said light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu during Tuesday-Saturday; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and Saturday; Coastal Karnataka and Kerala during Thursday-Saturday; Interior Karnataka on Friday and Saturday
In West India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and thunderstorm along with lightning is very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra during Tuesday-Friday and Marathwada today. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa on Thursday.
In Central India, rainfall and thunderstorm along with lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh on Saturday.
For the rest of the country, no significant weather phenomenon is expected.