Guwahati Likely To Witness Light Rain Amid Overcast Conditions

Guwahati is likely to witness light rain amid generally overcast conditions in the coming week, according to the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). According to prediction, the city witnessed a maximum temperature of 30.8°C yesterday, down from 33.1 °C recorded the day before.
IMD’s weather report for Guwahati indicated that the minimum temperature recorded today is 23.4 °C. This season’s highest temperature was recorded on October 8 at 33.5°C, while the lowest was on October 17 at 22.0°C.
In the past 24 hours, 0.3 mm rainfall has been recorded in Guwahati. The total rainfall recorded this month stands at 168.6 mm with the most rainfall at 58.6 mm recorded on October 4. Guwahati has witnessed 1382. Mm of rainfall this year with the most seen on September 1, recorded at 98.4mm.
According to the weather forecast, Guwahati will witness generally cloudy sky with light rain tomorrow. The prediction for the day after, that is Saturday, is partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower. On Sunday and Monday, the city is likely to witness fog or mist in the early morning. For Tuesday and Wednesday, the conditions predicted are fog or mist.