Guwahati: RMC Predicts Varied Weather Patterns for the Week Ahead

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has released its forecast for the upcoming week in Guwahati, detailing a mixture of cloudy skies and intermittent rain or thundershowers across the region.
According to the predictions, Day 1 is expected to bring a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower. This trend continues into Day 2 and Day 3, with a partly cloudy sky forecasted along with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers.
As the week progresses, Day 4 and Day 5 are anticipated to witness a return to generally cloudy conditions, again accompanied by one or two spells of rain or thunder showers.
Moving towards the latter part of the week, Day 6 is projected to see rain or thunderstorms, indicating a potential shift in weather patterns. This trend is expected to continue into Day 7, with further predictions of rain or thunderstorms.
Residents and commuters are advised to stay updated on the weather forecasts and make necessary preparations to accommodate the expected changes in weather conditions throughout the week.
Stay tuned for further updates as the Regional Meteorological Centre continues to monitor and analyze the evolving weather patterns in the region.