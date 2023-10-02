Guwahati News

Guwahati Likely to Witness Thundershowers on Oct 2 & 3; IMD Issued Yellow Alert

Earlier on September 30, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning lashed the city leading to artificial floods in several parts of the city.
Two days after continuous heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning inundated the entire city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that Guwahati is likely to witness thundershowers on October 2 and 3.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati issued a yellow alert for the city stating, “One or two spells of light to moderate thundershowers (1-2cm/hr) is very likely over part of Guwahati city.”

The following are the expected impact of the thundershowers:

  • Visibility may become poor during the intense spell of rainfall

  • Water logging may occur in some parts of low lying areas

  • Temporary disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads

  • Lightning may injure people and cattle in open places

For the safety of the individuals in the city, the following actions are suggested:

  • Follow any traffic advisories

  • Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities

  • Be updated

It may be mentioned that earlier on September 30, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning lashed the city leading to artificial flooding in several parts of the city.

On that day, a warm-up match between India and England was scheduled at Barsapara Stadium ahead of the ICC World Cup, however, it had to be called off owing to the continuous rainfall.

