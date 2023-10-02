Guwahati Likely to Witness Thundershowers on Oct 2 & 3; IMD Issued Yellow Alert

Two days after continuous heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning inundated the entire city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that Guwahati is likely to witness thundershowers on October 2 and 3.
The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati issued a yellow alert for the city stating, “One or two spells of light to moderate thundershowers (1-2cm/hr) is very likely over part of Guwahati city.”
The following are the expected impact of the thundershowers:
Visibility may become poor during the intense spell of rainfall
Water logging may occur in some parts of low lying areas
Temporary disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads
Lightning may injure people and cattle in open places
For the safety of the individuals in the city, the following actions are suggested:
Follow any traffic advisories
Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities
Be updated
It may be mentioned that earlier on September 30, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning lashed the city leading to artificial flooding in several parts of the city.
On that day, a warm-up match between India and England was scheduled at Barsapara Stadium ahead of the ICC World Cup, however, it had to be called off owing to the continuous rainfall.