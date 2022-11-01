Guwahati: Local Thug Held For Extorting Money From Share-Taxis

A small-time local thug was on Tuesday arrested by police from Khanapara in Assam’s Guwahati.

According to reports, the thug used to extort money from private share taxis around the Khanapara area by threatening and abusing the drivers.

Police officials identified the accused as Mridul Talukdar. Following several such incidents, the drivers victimized by him approached the Basistha Police where a complaint had been lodged against Talukdar.

Based on the complaint, Basistha Police arrested the miscreant and took him in for questioning, informed officials.