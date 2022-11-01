Elon Musk Had This To Say About Donald Trump's Return To Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently acquired Twitter, on Monday took to the micro-blogging site and addressed the question whether Donald Trump will be permitted back on the social media platform.

The new Twitter boss tweeted, "If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!"

The NY Post has reported that after taking over Twitter in a USD 44 billion deal last week, Musk began cleaning house by firing its top executives.

He fired a number of Twitter executives including CEO Parag Agrawal and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's longtime head of legal, policy and trust, who was in charge of significant account decisions, including suspending Trump.

The entrepreneur said that the social media company "will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints." That means suspended accounts like those held by Trump won't immediately return to Twitter.

In the weeks and months leading up to his purchase, Musk, who calls himself a "free speech absolutist," had pledged to reinstate Trump's account.