Guwahati: Locals Protest Against Dumping of Dead Cattle at Brahmaputra Ghat

A tense situation prevailed at Brahmaputra Ghat in the Chunchali area of the city on Tuesday, as locals blocked the dumping of 12 dead cattle Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).
The 12 were among the 47 cattle seized by the police from smugglers in Sonapur on Monday under the Cow Protection Act.
The locals alleged that the dumping of dead cattle would pollute the river and create health hazards for the people living nearby. They demanded that the cattle should be buried in a proper manner at a different location.
The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials, however, claimed that they had followed the government rules and had obtained permission from the district administration to dump the dead cows in the sand char of Chunchali.
Meanwhile, the police faced criticism for failing to protect the seized cattle, which reportedly died due to negligence and lack of care.