Guwahati Locals Thwart ATM Theft

Locals in Guwahati’s Bhetapara Chariali thwarted a daring theft as they caught a thief red-handed in the act of stealing a battery from an ATM.
The incident unfolded on Tuesday late night when sharp-eyed residents noticed suspicious activity near the ATM.
Sources revealed that the unidentified thief was attempting to disconnect the battery from the ATM when he was spotted by vigilant locals who apprehended and detain him.
Later, the thief was handed over to police for further legal proceedings.
Recently, a single thief's capture by vigilant locals has unravelled a series of heists that had previously gone unnoticed in Guwahati city.
According to sources, the thief was engaged in the pilfering of government construction materials at Hengerabari area in the city. The stolen items primarily include marble tiles earmarked for road construction and iron slabs crucial for sewer installations.
The apprehension unfolded on Friday early morning when vigilant locals, attuned to the unusual activities transpiring in the early hours, managed to catch one of the thieves in the act at Hengerabari.
This led to a broader investigation, revealing a pattern of thefts targeting valuable construction materials needed for ongoing public projects in the city.
Moreover, locals have pointed towards the existence of a suspected gang orchestrating these audacious thefts.