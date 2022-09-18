Guwahati: Lokmanthan 2022 To Be Held At Kalakshetra From Sep 21

Lokmanthan 2022 is an attempt to keep the folk culture of Assam and the North East alive, the organizers of the event said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, with Guwahati scheduled to host the third edition of the event first held in 2016, the organizers informed that Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra will be the venue.

The event will be held from September 21 to September 24. The aim is to keep the folk culture of the North East alive, they said.

The press meet was hosted by Suranjan Dutta, Joint Secretary of Lokmanthan 2022. This year’s iteration will be a special event dedicated to folk traditions, said organizers.

Artists, writers and researchers from around the country will attend the event. Programmes under the event will begin from 4pm in the evening on September 21.