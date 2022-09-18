Rumors Of Obscene Videos Of Other Girls False: Chandigarh University

Refuting all claims, Chandigarh University on Sunday said that no “objectionable video was made of any student”, amid a major controversy brewing over leaked videos of female students.

The University said that only a personal video was shot by a girl which she had shared with her boyfriend. The girl has been taken into custody, they informed.

The statement from the University comes as reports claimed 60 objectionable video clips of students were found in the girl’s phone.

The Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University R S Bawa said in an official statement, “All the rumors of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless.”