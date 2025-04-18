Guwahati: Luxury Vehicle Goes Missing After Being Rented for Tour; Fraud Suspected

In a suspected case of fraud, a luxury Scorpio SUV (registration number AS 01 FQ 0969) has gone missing after being rented out by a youth from Guwahati for a five-day tour starting April 1.

The vehicle was reportedly hired by a person identified as Thounaojam Samananda Singh from Manipur for travel across Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

According to sources, the vehicle was rented from Rahul Bora of Guwahati. The last known location of the SUV was traced to the Sonapur Toll Gate on April 5. Subsequently, the GPS device attached to the vehicle was found to have been removed, raising strong suspicion of foul play.

With no contact from the renter for the past 18 days, the vehicle owner has lodged a complaint with Dispur Police.

Authorities suspect the vehicle may have been targeted by an organised fraud syndicate. An investigation is currently underway.

