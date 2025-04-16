ATM Theft Gang from Bihar Busted by Noonmati Police

A gang of ATM thieves from Bihar, who had been operating in Assam, has finally been busted by Noonmati Police. The gang had been spreading terror in the city for quite some time with their series of thefts.

Based on a special operation, Noonmati Police arrested two members of the gang, Hari Om and Bitu Kumar. Following their arrest, the police launched an operation at Ramsing Hill with the duo.

During the operation, one of the thieves attempted to escape and fell from the hill, injuring his leg. The injured thief is currently undergoing treatment at GMCH.

Earlier, last month, Guwahati police have busted a truck theft racket and arrested eight individuals involved in stealing a parked truck in broad daylight using a crane.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nur Hussain, Rashidul Alam, Maidul Islam, Ainul Haque, Najrul Islam, Pankaj Yadav, Sanjeev Kumar, and Ranbir Arora.

According to police sources, the gang stole the truck from the city and later sold it at a scrapyard in 13 Mile after dismantling it. Based on intelligence inputs, the police raided the scrapyard and recovered the truck’s parts, identifying the vehicle through its engine number. The scrapyard owner has also been taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the crime.