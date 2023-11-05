Guwahati Maid Death: Cops Drop Dummy From Balcony To Recreate Scene

As part of their investigation into the death of a domestic helper in Guwahati’s Silpukhuri area, the Chandmari Police on Sunday re-created the scene of the day the deceased died after falling from the eighth floor of an apartment.
According to sources, the domestic helper, Mina Munda, died after falling off the eighth floor of her employer’s house located in Silpukhuri area on September 1.
Following the incident, the family members of the deceased alleged that she took the drastic step after being mentally and physically harassed by her employer, Dinesh Agarwal and his family for several days.
Allegations also included that Mina wanted to return to her home but Dinesh and his family did not allow her and further restricted her from contacting her family.
It is further alleged that Dinesh Agarwal and his family had planned to secretly cremate the body in Guwahati after her death, however, failed to do after media personnel arrived at the spot.
Meanwhile, Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) staged protests demanding proper trial in the case and arrest of the accused employer.
Two FIRs has been lodged in connection with the incident. The family of the deceased filed a case at Ginjia Police Station in Biswanath district while ATTSA lodged the FIR at Chandmari Police Station.
After the lodge of the FIR, Chandmari Police grilled Dinesh Agarwal for two hours and allowed him to leave.
The Chandmari Police is investigating the matter and as part of the probe, the police dropped dummy from the eighth floor to re-create the scene.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Guwahati, Amitabh Basumatary informed, "The investigation is still going on. We are trying to gather information by throwing a dummy from the eighth floor at the scene of the incident."