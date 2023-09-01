Maid Falls Off 6th Floor of Employer’s House in Guwahati, Dies

In a tragic incident, a housemaid reportedly died after falling from sixth floor of an apartment in Guwahati on Friday night.
The incident took place at 6th block of the apartment in Guwahati’s Silpukhuri locality.
The deceased has been identified as Mina Munda.
It has been ascertained that the girl was working as domestic help at the residence of one Anil Agarwal.
Meanwhile, the Chandmari police reached the spot and began an investigation into the case.
The body of the deceased has been sent for an autopsy.