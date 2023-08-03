Guwahati: Main Accused In Hatigaon Murder Absconding, Says Diganta Barah

“These four had murdered Javed Ali Ahmed while he was going to a mosque. They were staying at Hotel Good Luck Residency. After the crime, they left the hotel. They were contracted to kill the target and had received Rs 8 lakhs in payment. They confessed to having been contacted by someone to kill the target. That person is currently absconding arrest. It has come to the fore that the victim was targeted due to some property related conflict. They were following the target for four days and on the fifth day committed the crime. First they ran him over with a car and then struck him with a rod, killing him,” added Diganta Barah.