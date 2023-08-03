Guwahati: Main Accused In Hatigaon Murder Absconding, Says Diganta Barah

Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah on Thursday said that four arrests have been made in connection with the murder of a resident in the city’s Hatigaon locality.
The deceased, identified as one Javed Ali Ahmed, a retired chief engineer of the irrigation department, was targeted on July 27 while he had gone out to pray at a nearby Mosque in the early hours of the day. His body was found at Friends Path in Guwahati’s Hatigaon.
The Guwahati CP Diganta Barah revealed several facts pertaining to the case while addressing reporters today in a press conference. He said, “Guwahati Police has arrested four people in connection with the murder. They were identified as Ainul Haque aged 31, Saddam Miya aged 39, Mohibul Khan aged 28 and Noor Mohammad aged 27 years. All are residents of Assam’s Barpeta.”
“These four had murdered Javed Ali Ahmed while he was going to a mosque. They were staying at Hotel Good Luck Residency. After the crime, they left the hotel. They were contracted to kill the target and had received Rs 8 lakhs in payment. They confessed to having been contacted by someone to kill the target. That person is currently absconding arrest. It has come to the fore that the victim was targeted due to some property related conflict. They were following the target for four days and on the fifth day committed the crime. First they ran him over with a car and then struck him with a rod, killing him,” added Diganta Barah.
He further said, “The fifth accused is yet to be caught. He is the person behind all the planning. We have identified him as a relative of the victim Javed Ali Ahmed.”