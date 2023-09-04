Guwahati: Major Collision Leaves 3 Critically Injured in Khanapara

In a major road accident, two four-wheelers collided in Guwahati’s Khanapara area near footbridge on Monday morning leaving five passengers on both cars injured.
According to sources, a speedy KIA Seltos vehicle collided with Alto 800 from behind during which three passengers on the speedy vehicle sustained critical injuries while the driver and passenger of the other car sustained minor injuries.
The driver of the Alto car said, “The vehicle was at a speed of more than 100/km when it collided with our car. The passengers of that vehicle sustained grievous injury, however, fortunately, we only sustained minor injuries.”
Last month, two four-wheelers collided head on at Jyotikuchi in Guwahati leaving several people on both cars seriously injured.
As per reports, a Mahindra Scorpio bearing registration number AR 21 1332 collided with a Maruti Zen with registration number AS 01 AV 9602 at Jyotikuchi.