Guwahati: Major Collision Leaves 3 Including Woman Seriously Injured

In a major road mishap, two four-wheelers collided head on at Jyotikuchi in Guwahati leaving several people on both cars seriously injured, officials informed.
As per reports, a Mahindra Scorpio bearing registration number AR 21 1332 collided with a Maruti Zen with registration number AS 01 AV 9602 at Jyotikuchi.
According to witnesses, the Scorpio car was traveling from Lokhra towards Nepali Mandir, while the Zen car was coming from the opposite direction when the accident took place.
There were five passengers on the Zen car including a woman and a two-year-old child. Three of the passengers sustained major injuries among whom the woman is said to be in a serious condition.
All of the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, reports stated.
Meanwhile, there was one youth driving the Scorpio car. Witnesses mentioned that they suspect the Scorpio driver to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
A police team from the Fatasil Police Station reached the site of the accident and initiated an investigation.
Further details are awaited.