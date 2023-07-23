Guwahati: Man Severely Injured In Train Accident

A man was found lying on a railway line in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area with severe injuries after being hit by a train on Saturday night.
The incident took place near Katia Bridge in Jalukbari. The man was identified as Rajiv Dev, a resident of Joymati Nagar in Pandu.
According to sources, the police reached the spot after getting information about the incident, but did not take any action to rescue the injured man. Instead, they allegedly asked his family members, who had also arrived there, to remove him from the tracks.
The police then left the scene without waiting for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) or the Government Railway Police (GRP).
The RPF team, which was present at the nearby station arrived after a long time and showed no urgency in shifting the man to a hospital.
Finally, his family members managed to take him down to a nearby hospital with the help of some locals. The man's condition is said to be critical and he is undergoing treatment.
It is suspected that the man was crossing the tracks when he was hit by a train.