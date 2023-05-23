Assam: Lumding Police Launches Operation Against Oil Smuggling

The Lumding police in Assam on Tuesday conducted a raid near Pranabananda Vidyamandir School, resulting in a major breakthrough.
The raid led to the seizure of an oil-laden tanker with the registration number AS-01-HC-3011, a Tata Ace car bearing registration number AS-01-NC-8534, and two drums containing a total of 420 liters of oil.
Dilip Das, the driver of the tanker, was also detained during the operation.
The Lumding police have initiated a full-fledged operation against the rampant smuggling of oil in the region.
Led by police officer Chandan Jyoti Bora, the operation aims to dismantle the flourishing oil smuggling racket that has plagued the area. The illegal trade has created a vicious cycle of smuggling including oil from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL).
The Lumding police are actively investigating the matter. Simultaneously, the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Hojai has displayed a sense of urgency in eradicating the smuggling racket.
The successful raid and seizure of the oil-laden vehicles mark a significant step forward in curbing the illegal oil trade.
Earlier on April 27, an incident of oil theft was reported at Bokakhat under Assam’s Golaghat district wherein unidentified miscreants allegedly tried to steal oil by digging and cutting a pipeline in the area.
According to information, the miscreants dug open a pipeline near Sapjuri Rongali village and attempted to tap oil from it.
The police recovered a shovel, a container and other materials from the scene that was used for the crime.