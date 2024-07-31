Guwahati: Makhan Bhog Expands Sweet Legacy with Fourth Outlet in Machkhowa

Mrs. Priya Arya, a next-generation entrepreneur associated with Makhan Bhog Hotels Pvt. Ltd., expressed her excitement, stating, "This outlet was very much needed to cater to the increasing demand of the city. We hope to receive the love and appreciation of Guwahatians, just as we did with our previous three outlets." She emphasized the brand's commitment to providing the highest quality sweets and snacks, ensuring that they meet the expectations of customers in Machkhowa and its surrounding areas.