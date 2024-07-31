Guwahati: Makhan Bhog Expands Sweet Legacy with Fourth Outlet in Machkhowa

Makhan Bhog, a beloved name in Guwahati's culinary scene, has launched its fourth outlet at Machkhowa, further expanding its presence in the city. Known for its delectable range of sweets and snacks, Makhan Bhog's latest store is located amidst the vibrant setting of Raja Mansion, opposite Idgah Field, Machkhowa.
The new outlet was inaugurated by renowned fashion designer and social worker Mrs. Payal Chhadha, in the presence of the directors, Mrs. Sangita Arya and Mr. Sanjay Arya.
Following the success of their existing stores at Bora Service, Fancy Bazaar, and Ganeshguri, Makhan Bhog continues to be a favorite among both the public and critics. The Machkhowa store promises to offer an array of delights, including a wide variety of sweets, snacks, dry fruits, as well as pre-packed bhujias, namkeens, and bakery products, all crafted with the finest quality ingredients and under hygienic conditions.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dhruv Arya announced plans to expand the menu further with live breakfast and fast food options soon. Additionally, the new outlet will be available on online platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato shortly, making it even more convenient for customers to indulge in their favorite treats.
Mrs. Priya Arya, a next-generation entrepreneur associated with Makhan Bhog Hotels Pvt. Ltd., expressed her excitement, stating, "This outlet was very much needed to cater to the increasing demand of the city. We hope to receive the love and appreciation of Guwahatians, just as we did with our previous three outlets." She emphasized the brand's commitment to providing the highest quality sweets and snacks, ensuring that they meet the expectations of customers in Machkhowa and its surrounding areas.
Founded in 2005 as a pure vegetarian catering service, Makhan Bhog expanded into the restaurant business in 2007 and added sweets to their offerings in 2009. Over the years, they have become a symbol of trust, living up to their tagline "Vishwas Ka Prateek," by maintaining the highest standards of quality and hygiene in all their products.