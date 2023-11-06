"Ye Diwali, Makhan Bhog Wali"- Celebrate This Diwali with Elegant Gift Hampers for Your Loved Ones

Prasenjit Deb
Delicious gift hampers for Diwali gifting in India, food and celebrations have always been inextricably interwoven. And no Diwali celebration is complete without a range of delicious snacks. Here's a list of special food hampers to gift your friends and families, ranging from an assortment of mithai to delicious selections of dry fruit, savouries, and more.
One of the Popular, Premium and Pioneer International food brands from Guwahati, Assam - Makhan Bhog unveils a wide range of decorated Gift Hampers, Boxes for Diwali.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, Director Makhan Bhog, Sangita Agarwal said, “Keeping the festive spirit of upcoming Diwali, Christmas and New Year in mind we have introduced new varieties of Sweets, Dry Fruits, Chocolates, Snacks and Cookies in pleasantly decorated Gift Boxes at all our Makhan Bhog outlets situated at Ulubari, Ganeshguri & Fancy Bazar in Guwahati.”
Besides taste and quality, Makhan Bhog has always focussed on a diversified collection on the basis of requirements, budgets, and ages so that there is something for everyone. This ensures that everyone can experience the joy of gifting and receiving.
Meanwhile, proprietor of Makhan Bhog, Dhurv Arya told Pratidin Time, “Our Sweet range, consisting of Dry Fruits Sweets, Ladoo, Gulab Jamun, Kaju Barfi - has all it takes to sweeten-up the festive mood. The Diwali gift collection at Makhan Bhog includes much more than just sweet Hampers. Awesome Chocolates, Dry Fruits, Cakes and Namkeens have been added to its fresh collection. We are taking Corporate bulk orders also as per their requirements.”
He further said we also accept orders for Sugar free Mithai for those who love to eat Sweet's.
“The sweet boxes are available in different price ranges starting with just Rs. 250 Onwards. There are also ample options for customizations of the gift boxes as per the choice of the customer. We are also receiving bulk orders to cater corporate needs,” Dhurv added.
It may be mentioned that Makhan Bhog was established in 2005 with an aim to provide Quality Sweets and other items. Makhan Bhog has become one of the most sought after sweet shops in Guwahati. The customers can experience its delicacies at any of its three outlets at Ulubari, Fancy Bazar and Ganeshguri in Guwahati. In Fact we are the only brand from North East India who has their International Two outlet in Vietnam. Due to the heavy demand of our Sweets, Dry Fruits, Chocolates, Snacks and Cookies we have recently opened our second outlet in Vietnam. So what are you waiting for "Ye Diwali, Makhan Bhog Wali".