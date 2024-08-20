Guwahati Police Nab ULFA-I Operatives after City Centre Mall Bomb Threat

Amid a hectic week for Assam police due to heightened bomb threats, a cadre of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) along with a linkman were apprehended in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area as the crackdown on the banned outfit intensified.
The arrested cadre, identified as Pawan Darji, was nabbed during an operation conducted by Basistha police based on intelligence inputs. Notably, the operation was launched following a bomb threat at City Centre Mall on G S Road, which led to the temporary closure of the mall and evacuation of the premises.
During interrogation, Darji revealed the presence of a linkman associated with the militant group. Based on this information, Jalukbari police led by IC Pritam das arrested the linkman.
Investigations are underway to uncover further connections.
Earlier yesterday, a bomb scare at City Centre Mall triggered an urgent evacuation. Patrons and staff were directed to leave as the mall was temporarily closed.
A notice posted by the mall management read, "FOR TECHNICAL ISSUE MALL WILL BE CLOSED FOR 2 HOURS." The mall was reopened later after thorough searches by security forces, who found no suspicious items.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Mrinal Deka reassured the public, stating, "An email was received mentioning that a bomb had been planted in City Centre. SSB, CRPF, and Assam Police personnel jointly searched the entire structure. However, nothing suspicious turned up."
He also dismissed the threat email as baseless and a hoax.