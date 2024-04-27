Guwahati: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams BJP, PM Modi For Failing To Deliver

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the PM has failed to fulfill any of his electoral promises despite claiming significant accomplishments for the country.
Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati today, Kharge asserted that the BJP never played a role in India's struggle for independence, contrasting it with the Congress's historical contribution to the nation's freedom movement.
Highlighting PM Modi's unfulfilled promises, Kharge stated, "He (PM Modi) did not implement even one of what he said (electoral promises). Still, he says that Modi did a lot of work for the country." Kharge reiterated the Congress's legacy as the party that led India to independence, while accusing the BJP of minimizing the contributions of leaders like Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Lal Bahadur Shastri.
Kharge criticized former Congress leaders who defected to the BJP, questioning their loyalty to the party after spending decades within its ranks. He underscored the importance of the upcoming 2024 elections, framing them as crucial for safeguarding democracy and the Constitution amid concerns over rising inflation and unemployment.
Responding to the absence of Muslim candidates fielded by the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra's Lok Sabha elections, Kharge attributed it to collective decision-making within the alliance, assuring compensation in other electoral contests.
Kharge also condemned PM Modi's response to the Supreme Court's rejection of pleas for 100 percent VVPAT verification, characterizing it as a habitual reaction from the PM. He clarified that the petition originated from an advocate and not his party, attributing it to legal professionals and NGOs.