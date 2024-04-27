Guwahati: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams BJP, PM Modi For Failing To Deliver

Highlighting PM Modi's unfulfilled promises, Kharge stated, "He (PM Modi) did not implement even one of what he said (electoral promises). Still, he says that Modi did a lot of work for the country." Kharge reiterated the Congress's legacy as the party that led India to independence, while accusing the BJP of minimizing the contributions of leaders like Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Lal Bahadur Shastri.