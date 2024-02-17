"Act of Cowardice", Mallikarjun Kharge Lashes Out at Defecting Leaders

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at all party leaders who deserted the party, stating that it was an act of 'cowardice'.
In a video message to the workers convention held in Mumbai on Friday, Kharge disclosed that he recently asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Speaker’s tea party as to why his party was forcing people to join it (the BJP). To this, Modi told him that they come on their own, Kharge said.
The Congress president said, "Other parties will keep on trying, but it is a matter of principle, which should be followed. It is the party workers who give their everything to make the leaders. And if after getting everything from the party some leaders desert it, it is only an act of cowardice, without mentioning any names. "
Further, Kharge referred to the Supreme Court's decision of holding the Electoral Bonds as unconstitutional. He said that this was the most opaque process of funding and alleged that the BJP had pocketed most of the funds.
He said, "The Supreme Court’s decision will lead to transparency. It is needed to be seen whether PM Modi will implement the top court's decision or will resort to arm twisting."
Criticizing the Prime Minister for lying all these years, Kharge warned that if Modi got elected once again, it would be the end of democracy in the country. He said that once the constitution is destroyed, all the rights people got will be denied to them.