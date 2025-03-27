Guwahati: Man, 55, Arrested for Attempted Sexual Assault on 14-Year-Old Girl

A shocking incident unfolded in the Satgaon locality of Guwahati on Wednesday evening, where a 55-year-old man was arrested for attempting to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl.

Advertisment

The incident occurred when the alleged perpetrator, identified as Arvind Borah, lured the young girl to a secluded area. According to family sources, the girl managed to escape from the attacker and immediately reported the incident to her family. In response, the girl's family promptly alerted the Satgaon police.

Acting quickly on the complaint, police arrived at the scene and apprehended Borah, a resident of Rupahi in the Nagaon district. It has been reported that Borah is employed as a driver in a government institution and was living as a tenant in the Satgaon area.

This incident has sparked outrage among local residents, prompting discussions about safety and security in the community. As the news spread, the situation in the region became chaotic, with many expressing their anger and concern over the incident.

Meanwhile, the city police have assured the public that they are taking the matter seriously and will ensure that justice is served. Further investigations are underway as the police gather additional information related to the case.

Also Read: Journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar Re-Arrested in Second Case