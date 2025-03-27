Journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar Re-Arrested in Second Case

Senior journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar has been re-arrested in connection with a second case registered at Panbazar Police Station. The journalist was taken into custody again while still lodged in jail.

According to sources, the second case was filed based on a complaint from the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank. The case, registered as No. 111/25, falls under sections 329, 324(4), 351(2), 309(4), and 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case, 111/25 was registered at Panbazar Police Station based on complaints by D Saikia, Managing Director, The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd. Saikia lodged an FIR at Panbazar PS, where he stated that on 25th March 2025, at approximately 12:30 P.M., the accused person (Dilwar Hussain) unlawfully entered the first floor of the Head Office of The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd., Panbazar, where he attempted to steal valuable bank documents.

On Wednesday, Mazumdar was granted bail in Case No. 110/25 registered against him. He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati the same day. Case No. 110/25 was filed under Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (Amendment 2015). The case was registered based on an FIR lodged by Sishupal Boro, a permanent security guard employed at The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd., at Panbazar Police Station.