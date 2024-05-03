Fake CBI Officials Busted for Extortion in Jorhat; 1 Held, 3 Absconding
The Jorhat Police has nabbed one among a gang of impersonators who had claimed to be officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and extorted money from a business establishment, sources said on Friday.
According to reports, four impersonators had allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakhs from the business establishment named DB Enterprise situated in Jorhat’s Borpul area. The shop is owned by Dipankar Bora, sources informed.
One among the three fake CBI officials was apprehended by the Jorhat Police today, while the other three are currently on the run after the incident came to light.
As per sources, the impersonators had come in an Innova car bearing registration number AS06 AD 7379.
Sources further added that the accused persons had arrived at Dipankar Bora’s shop a week earlier to demand money. The police have further initiated a probe into the incident.