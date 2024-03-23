Guwahati: Man Apprehended With Gunshot Wound; Extremist Group Links Probed

In a dramatic turn of events, Guwahati Police apprehended a man with a gunshot wound to the leg from a homestay located in the Borbari area of the city on March 23.
Following intelligence inputs, a swift operation led to the apprehension of Lunmi Sei (35) from Churachandpur, Manipur.
According to initial reports, Sei had previously been involved in a shooting incident in his hometown on February 16. It is speculated that he sought refuge in Guwahati to receive medical treatment post-attack.
In response to the situation, Guwahati Police promptly transported Sei to GMCH (Gauhati Medical College and Hospital) for immediate medical attention.
Authorities are currently investigating the possibility of Sei's ties to an extremist group, further complicating the ongoing probe