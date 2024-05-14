Assam Police Constable Arrested for Sexual Assault & Sharing Obscene Photos of Minor Girl

A police constable has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl with whom he was said to be in a relationship. The incident took place in Jorhat, Assam and the accused was identified as Aarohan Phukan.
An FIR was registered by the victim's mother and a case was filed under various sections of the Indian penal code and POCSO act. The mother alleged that Constable Phukan had forced the minor to send a nude photo of herself through WhatsApp which he later circulated on social media.
The accused also reportedly took advantage of the fact that the girl's parents were not at home and sexually assaulted her at her residence. He was subsequently arrested and produced before the Jorhat court, following which he was sent to judicial custody.
This incident has once again raised concerns about the safety and security of young girls and women in India, and highlights the need for strict measures to combat sexual violence.