Guwahati: Man Arrested For Secretly Videotaping Woman Taking Bath

In a disturbing incident, a man was arrested for allegedly secretly videotaping a young woman while she bathed in her rented residence in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Thursday.
According to information received, the woman became aware of the intrusion and raised an alarm, prompting neighbours to rush to the scene. The perpetrator was then subdued by them, who held him until police arrived on the scene.
The accused has been identified as Semim Akhtar, hailing from Kolkata.
Following his apprehension, Akthar was handed over to Hatigaon police and is currently under investigation as legal proceedings progress.