Man Held With Heroin in Guwahati Guest House

In a targeted anti-narcotics operation based on specific intelligence inputs, city police conducted a raid at Blue Moon Guest House on Kahilipara Road in the Ganeshguri area in Guwahati, resulting in the arrest of one individual and the seizure of suspected contraband substances.

Based on specific inputs, the operation was conducted in the presence of independent witnesses as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking activities. During the raid, police apprehended a 35-year-old man identified as Tahir Hussain, son of Sirajuddin, a resident of Tapadapara under Patharkandi Police Station in Sribhumi district of Assam.

According to Sources, A search of his possession led to the recovery of five plastic soap cases containing a substance suspected to be heroin. The total weight of the seized contraband was measured at 56.91 grams.

In addition to the suspected narcotics, police also seized a Vivo mobile handset bearing IMEI number 860668089668191, a voter identity card in the name of Tahir Hussain (EPIC No. GPS4542896), and a driving licence (Licence No. MZ01 20220001320).

Confirmed that the accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended distribution network of the seized substance. A case has been registered, and legal proceedings under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been initiated.